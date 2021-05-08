“I was just trying to stay patient because I’m hitting good putts and I’m hitting the ball a lot better than I have the last couple of weeks,” Higgo said. “I’ve been giving myself a lot more chances so it’s hard to stay patient when you’ve got a lot of putts.”
Richard Mansell, who also carded a 64, was second.
Calum Hill was another shot back in third place.
Halfway leader Adri Arnaus dropped seven shots back in the third round thanks in part to a quadruple bogey on the par-5 third hole.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports