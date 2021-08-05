“We got the best part of (the weather), 100 percent,” said Hill, who is seeking his first European Tour title after three wins on the Challenge Tour. “We got three quarters of our day in quite pleasant conditions. I think it’s just getting worse from here — we took advantage.”
Caldwell won his first European Tour title in the Scandinavian Mixed last month, but had missed the cut in his last four starts. He bounced back with a 64 which included an eagle and seven birdies.
“I’m delighted,” Caldwell said. “Especially with recent form, it hasn’t been so good.”
