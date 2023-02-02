Hisatsune leads by 2 shots in UAE after blistering start

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates — Ryo Hisatsune’s fast start with birdies on his first six holes helped the Japanese golfer take a two-shot lead after the first round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Hisatsune picked up further shots on the eighth and 10th holes but then couldn’t make another birdie until the 15th, and then dropped his only shot of the day on the 18th to finish with an 8-under 64.