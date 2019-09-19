Thunderstorms suspended play in the afternoon.
Joaquin Niemann, the 20-year-old from Chile coming off a six-shot victory at the Greenbrier, opened with a 68.
Hoge is winless in 134 career starts on the PGA Tour. He went through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals last month to get his PGA Tour card back.
