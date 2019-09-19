JACKSON, Miss. — Tom Hoge began the new PGA Tour season with his career-best finish and kept right on going Thursday with an 8-under 64 for the early lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Hoge, a runner-up last week at the Greenbrier, opened with three straight birdies and closed with a 45-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at the Country Club of Jackson. He had a one-shot lead over Robert Streb, Cameron Percy and Seamus Power among the early starters.