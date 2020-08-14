Kim and Gooch both shot 65s to move atop the leaderboard.
The trio were a shot in front of British Open champion Shane Lowry and Harris English. Lowry shot a 63 and English a 67.
Sloan remained at 8-under after a 70. Varner is part of the afternoon starters.
The PGA Tour allowed players to go with preferred lies due to the wet conditions. Competitors are allowed to place the ball within a club length of the original spot, just not nearer to the hole.
