Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland also carded a 64 and was four shots off the lead at Al Hamra Golf Club. A further stroke back was South Africa’s Oliver Bekker (66) at 15 under.
Hojgaard won the Italian Open in September, a week after his identical twin, Rasmus, claimed his third title. It marked the first time in tour history that brothers have won back-to-back tournaments.
Nicolai is ranked No. 100 in the world and Rasmus is two places higher in the rankings. Rasmus was tied for 11th after three rounds at Ras al Khaimah, nine shots behind his brother.
