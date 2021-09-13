Mone Inami closed with an 8-under 64 for a four-stroke victory in the Japan LPGA’s major JLPGA Championship Konica Minolta Cup. She finished at 19 under at Shizu Hills. Mao Saigo was second after a 69. ... Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul won the VP Bank Swiss Ladies for her second Ladies European Tour victory of the season. The 18-year-old Thitikul closed with a 6-under 66 to finish at 16 under at Holzhausern Golf Park, a stroke ahead of Norway’s Marianne Skarpnord (68). ... Hana Jang ran away with the Korean LPGA’s KB Financial Group Star Championship winning by seven strokes. She closed with a 1-under 71 to finish at 10 under at Blackstone in Incheon. ... Angel Hidalgo of Spain won the Big Green Egg German Challenge by two strokes for his first European Challenge Tour title. The 23-year-old Hidalgo shot four straight 3-under 68s to finish at 12 under at Wittelsbacher Golf Club.