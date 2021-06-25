Horsfield safely two-putted for birdie to complete a bogey-free, 8-under 64 early Friday morning.
Garcia Rodriguez had been on course to hold the outright lead when he birdied the 13th and 14th holes on Friday to move to 9 under par, but bogeyed the next and eventually matched Horsfield’s 64.
Masahiro Kawamura and Niall Kearney completed rounds of 65 to join Wade Ormsby in a share of third place.
The second round has begun.
