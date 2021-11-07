Lydia Ko closed with a 7-under 65 for a five-shot victory over Atthaya Thitikul in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International on the Ladies European Tour. ... Yosuke Asaji won his third career Japan Golf Tour title by closing with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory over Tomohiro Ishizaka and Mikumu Horikawa in the Mynavi ABC Championship. ... Marcus Helligkilde of Denmark had a 1-over 72 and won the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Finale by one shot, allowing him to finish atop the Road to Mallorca ranking. It was his third Challenge Tour victory of the year. ... Dean Burmester closed with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot victory in the PGA Championship in South Africa. It was his second win this year on the Sunshine Tour. ... Ayaka Furue shot 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the Toto Japan Classic on the Japan LPGA. The LPGA Tour chose not to add the tournament to its schedule this year because of travel restrictions from the pandemic. Olympic silver medalist Mone Inami shot 70 to finish second. ... Ji-Young Park closed with a 4-under 68 for a one-shot victory in the S-Oil Championship on the Korean LPGA. ... James Kingston won the Senior Italian Open with a 4-under 68 to finish one shot ahead of Joakim Haeggman on Europe’s Legends Tour.