It marked the start of a new era following the rebranding of the European Tour to a title which better reflected the global nature of the tour. The Joburg Open is one of 24 events not staged on European soil.
The 2021 season ended just last week when Collin Morikawa won the Race to Dubai title.
The first round will be completed early Friday, with more than a quarter of the 156-man field yet to finish.
Five players were in the clubhouse a stroke behind after shooting rounds of 66, including South Africans Dylan Frittelli and Hennie Du Plessis.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports