Italy captures 1st win in World Amateur Team Championship

PARIS — Marco Florioli had a 6-under 65 and Pietro Bovari added a 68 to lead Italy to a one-shot victory over Sweden and its first gold medal in the World Amateur Team Championship.
Florioli was the first player out for Italy and the 17-year-old played bogey-free at Le Golf National. He chipped in for birdie on the 14th and closed with four pars on the tough finishing stretch.
Bovari, who plays at Virginia, holed a 70-foot eagle putt on the par-5 14th. Italy didn’t need the 70 from Filippo Celli, the low amateur in the British Open at St. Andrews.
Italy’s first golf medal came in its 32nd appearance in the World Amateur Team Championship.
