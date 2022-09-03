Italy captures 1st win in World Amateur Team Championship

Italy finished at 31-under 541 in the format in which the top two scores from each four-man team count. Sweden won the silver medal, while the United States finished four behind and won the bronze.

PARIS — Marco Florioli had a 6-under 65 and Pietro Bovari added a 68 to lead Italy to a one-shot victory over Sweden and its first gold medal in the World Amateur Team Championship.

Florioli was the first player out for Italy and the 17-year-old played bogey-free at Le Golf National. He chipped in for birdie on the 14th and closed with four pars on the tough finishing stretch.