Donaldson joined South African player Christiaan Bezuidenhout (67) at the top of the leaderboard at 10 under overall.
Bezuidenhout stayed on track for back-to-back wins after victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, also in South Africa, last weekend. Justin Rose in 2017 was the last player to win European Tour tournaments in consecutive weeks.
Bezuidenhout could have led but missed a close-range birdie putt on No. 18.
The co-leaders have a two-shot advantage over two more South African players tied for second, including Dylan Frittelli (68).
Frittelli is seeking his first win on the tour since 2017, and after a breakthrough of sorts at a major tournament this year when he finished tied for fifth at the Masters. Frittelli’s cause was aided on Friday by a chip in for birdie from near the bunker on the par-3 No. 3.
He is at 8 under along with Dean Burmester (69).
