GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Jerry Kelly birdied the first five holes on the back nine and finished with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Ally Challenge.

Kelly had a 12-under 132 total at rain-softened Warwick Hills, the longtime home of the PGA Tour’s defunct Buick Open. He won the American Family Insurance Championship in June in his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin, for his fourth victory on the 50-and-over tour.

Charles Schwab Cup points leader Scott McCarron was tied for second with Woody Auston. McCarron, a three-time winner this season, had a 67. Austin shot 65.

Bernhard Langer (67), Jerry Smith (68) and Tom Gillis (69) were 9 under.

