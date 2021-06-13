Couples bogeyed the par-5 18th for a 68. The 61-year-old Couples won the 2017 tournament for the last of his 13 senior titles.
“Hit a good shot. 18, I’ve been there before, I don’t mind driving it over there,” Couples said. “Then I chose to be long coming back this way. I knew I wasn’t going to get it close and it just came out hot and rolled through the green. I thought I was putting and then chipped it strong and pushed the putt and that was it.”
Jimenez, the leader after each of the first two rounds, shot a 69.
Jim Furyk (68) and Retief Goosen (68) tied for fourth at 12 under.
Tournament host Steve Stricker tied for seventh at 9 under after a 65. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain, like Kelly, grew up and lives in Madison.
Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz was 79th among the 80 finishers, shooting a 74 to get to 16 over.