Jerry Kelly wins Senior Players for 2nd time in 3 years

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AKRON, Ohio — Jerry Kelly won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship for the second time in three years Sunday, breaking away with two late birdies to beat defending champion Steve Stricker by two strokes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kelly closed with a 2-under 68, taking the outright lead with a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 16th and running in a 10-footer on the par-4 17th. He finished at 11-under 269 on Firestone’s South Course.

Kelly also won at Firestone in August 2020 and finished second last year. The 55-year-old from Madison, Wisconsin, has 10 PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning the Principal Charity Classic last month in Iowa, after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

The 55-year-old Stricker, also from Madison, matched Kelly with a closing 68. Sticker missed a chance for his second major victory of the season after taking the Regions Tradition in May in Alabama.

Steve Alker bogeyed the par-4 18th to drop into a tie for third with Ernie Els at 8 under. A three-time winner this season and the Charles Schwab Cup points leader, Alker shot a 69. Els closed with a 68.

Stephen Ames (65) was 6 under with Ken Duke (66), Woody Austin (68) and Alex Cejka (73).

GiftOutline Gift Article