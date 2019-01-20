Eun-Hee Ji, of South Korea, watches her tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea outlasted the cold and wind to close with a 1-under 70 and win the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions by two shots Sunday in the LPGA Tour season opener.

Ji shared the 54-hole lead with Lydia Ko, who fell apart on the back nine at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons. Ko was one shot behind when she made double bogey on the par-5 13th and wound up shooting 42 on the back nine for a closing 77.

Ji finished at 14-under 270 to win by two over Mirim Lee, who made only one bogey in her round of 68. Nelly Korda (71) finished third.

Stacy Lewis, in her first competition as a mother, shot 70 and tied for sixth.

