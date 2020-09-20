“I feel very fortunate, it means a lot,” Furyk said. “When I won at Ally, I hadn’t won in over five years. It’s why we play the game, it’s why you work so hard, it’s to have this feeling. I feel honored I guess to be mentioned with AP. I look at the hard work I put in a lot of this year through our delay, our break.”

Furyk and Kelly both laid up on the par-5 18th in the playoff, with Kelly hitting his approach to 10 feet and Furyk following with a 90-yard wedge to 3 feet. Furyk holed his birdie try after Kelly pulled his attempt.

“The first time in there I tried to kind of cut a gap wedge and I hit it just how I wanted, saw how firm that green was, it kicked forward,” Furyk said. “So with it not playing quite as long, it was kind of a perfect go-ahead-and-hit sand wedge, I knew I could spin it. ”

Furyk closed with a 5-under 67 — a day after losing the lead to Ernie Els with a second-round 73 — to match Kelly at 12-under 204. Playing three groups ahead of Furyk and four in front of Els, Kelly birdied the 18th for a 65.

Els missed a 2-foot putt on the 18th to finish a stroke out of the playoff. The South African star shot his second straight 70.

“I just missed the putt, kind of misread it,” Els said. “I battled hard. I didn’t quite have my swing.”

Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open winner and 17-time PGA Tour champion, played the first six holes Sunday in 5 under — making an eagle on the par-5 second and three birdies —- then parred the final 12.

“I drove the ball so well today and especially on the back nine,” Furyk said, “I didn’t score as well on the back, but I drove the ball well, relied on that, tried to make the same swing.”

Mike Weir (69) and Retief Goosen (70) tied for fourth at 9 under.

Dicky Pride, playing alongside Els in the final group, had a 77 to drop into a tie for 25th at 3 under.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was played without spectators and juniors from The First Tee program. The amateur field was cut to 80.