The 56-year-old Jiménez led by two strokes after two rounds, putting himself in position to break his own record as the oldest winner of a European Tour event.
However, the Spaniard made two doubles and five bogeys in a 77 to drop to a tie for 12th place, five shots off the lead.
Warren will go in search of a fourth European Tour victory, and his first since 2014, while Von Dellingshausen is bidding for a first title.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.