Lim led by four strokes going into the final round, but Ko’s 8-under 64 moved her to 22-under 266, level with Lim after her final-round 68.
Four players were tied for third, four strokes behind, including South Korean-born New Zealander Lydia Ko after a 64.
Going into the tournament, Ko had 14 straight rounds in the 60s, tying her with Annika Sorenstam (2005) and So Yeon Ryu (2015-17) for the most in tour history.
But Ko finished with a 1-under 71 on Thursday to end the streak. She’s now started a new one, shooting 64-67-64 to finish the tournament.
Ko won her third tournament of the season at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey, her third win in her past six starts, a stretch that includes a runner-up finish and a sixth-place finish.
The LPGA started out with a four-tournament Asia swing until events in Shanghai, Japan, and Taiwan were either canceled or removed from the schedule due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. That left Busan as a one-off event on the schedule, and many of the top North American players decided not to play.
