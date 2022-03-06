Ko was making her return to the LPGA Tour after a three-month break which included time with her family in South Korea before a few weeks of intensive practice in Palm Springs, California.
She finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course. Lee shot 63 for the best round of the day while Chun, who led by a stroke after the third round, shot 69.
Jeongeun Lee6 was tied with Ko on the 18th but had a double-bogey 6 to finish with a 69 and tied for fourth with Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand (67).
Three players were tied for sixth, four strokes behind Ko — Australian Hannah Green (66), Canadian Brooke Henderson (67) and Amy Yang of South Korea, who shot 68.
__
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports