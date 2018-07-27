FILE - In this Sunday, March 18, 2018 file photo, Tiffany Joh of the U.S tees off on the first hole during the final round of a LPGA golf tournament on in Phoenix. Tiffany Joh, who is chasing a maiden LPGA Tour victory, shot a 4-under 67 to stay in front after the second round of the Ladies Scottish Open on Friday, July 27. The 31-year-old American picked up five birdies and one bogey, her first of the week, to register a 13-under aggregate of 129. (Rick Scuteri, file/Associated Press)

GULLANE, Scotland — Tiffany Joh, who is chasing a maiden LPGA Tour victory, shot a 4-under 67 to stay in front after the second round of the Ladies Scottish Open on Friday.

The 31-year-old American picked up five birdies and one bogey, her first of the week, to register a 13-under aggregate of 129.

U.S. Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn produced a joint best-of-the-day 65 to get within three strokes of the lead on 132, along with Amy Yang (66) of South Korea.

Caroline Masson (65) of Germany was alone in fourth position on 133.

“I had pretty low expectations for today,” overnight leader Joh said. “I probably would have taken anything under par, but on the first hole, right away we made a 45-footer, and I just started laughing.

“I didn’t even know what to say. So, yeah, it was a really good start and I guess I just kept rolling with it.”

