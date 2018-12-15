ORLANDO, Fla. — John and Little John Daly birdied the final six-holes for a 13-under 59 and a one-stroke lead Saturday in the PNC Father-Son Challenge.

The Dalys played the back nine in 8-under 28 in occasional rain at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes.

David and Carter Toms were second in the scramble event, and Jack and grandson GT Nicklaus matched Stewart and Connor Cink at 61. Davis and Dru Love shot 62.

