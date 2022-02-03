The No. 5-ranked Johnson was 6 under after 11 holes at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. He bogeyed No. 13 and parred his way home to be tied for fourth place.
Manassero, a one-time prodigy in European golf who fell off the main tour and now competes on the second-tier Challenge Tour, covered the front nine in 29 after making six birdies, and picked up more shots at Nos. 11 and 12. He was bogey-free in his round of 62.
Manassero was two shots clear of Sam Horsfield and Adri Arnaus, while Patrick Reed was in a tie for seventh on 4 under and Xander Schauffele (67) in a group a further stroke back.
Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson were among the later starters Thursday.
