Chris Williams won the European Legends Tour’s season-opening Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship at Trevose in Padstow, England. The 62-year-old South African closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 9 under, three strokes ahead of Phillip Price. ... Spain’s Santiago Tarrio won the Challenge Tour’s Spanish Challenge at Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri in Cadiz, Spain. Tarrio closed with a 6-under 66 to finish at 20 under, a stroke ahead of three players. ... Sam Stevens shot a 2-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Paul Imondi in PGA Tour Latinoamerica’s Holcim Colombia Classic. Stevens finished at 11 under at Club Campestre del Bucaramanga for his first tour victory. ... South Korea’s Jiyai Shin won the Japan LPGA’s Nichirei Ladies at Sodegaura in Chiba, Japan. She closed with a 2-under 70 finish to match Mi-Jeong Jeon at 10 under, then won in a playoff.