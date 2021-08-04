“It’s a golf course that I really enjoy playing,” Johnson said. “I’ve had a lot of success here, so yeah, I always love coming back here and playing. Obviously, now it’s a WGC, but I played even before that. It’s a place where I’ve got a lot of good memories. I feel like the course sets up well for me. It’s a good track. You’ve got to hit a lot of good golf shots if you want to play well.”