Lilia Vu won the Four Winds Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, for her third Symetra Tour title of the year. She closed with a 5-under 67 to finish at 12-under 204, two strokes ahead of Ruixin Liu. Vu leads the money list with $140,607, with the top 10 at the end of the season earning LPGA Tour cards. ... Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal won the Made in Esbjerg Challenge in Denmark for his second European Challenge Tour title of the year and fifth overall. He shot a 4-under 67 to finish at 8 under, three strokes ahead of three players. ... Somi Lee won the Korean LPGA’s Dayouwinia MBN Ladies Open by two strokes, shooting an 8-under 64 to finish at 15 under. ... Sakura Koiwai won the Japan LPGA’s rain-shorted NEC Karuizawa 72. She finished 27 holes at 10 under for a two-shot victory.