CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — A look at the key hole in the first round Thursday of the British Open at Carnoustie.

Hole: 15

Par: 4

Length: 472

Rank: 9th

Key fact: Kevin Kisner made the last of three consecutive birdies on the par 4 on his way to a one-stroke lead. Tony Finau and Erik Van Rooyen, who are tied for second, also birdied the hole.

