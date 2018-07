Tiger Woods of the US plays a shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday July 22, 2018. (Peter Morrison/Associated Press)

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — The key hole in the final round Sunday of the British Open at Carnoustie:

Hole: 12

Par: 4

Length: 503

Average: 4.43

Rank: 1

Key Fact: Tiger Woods made bogey after a double bogey on 11 dropped him from the lead. Playing partner Francesco Molinari made the first of two sparkling par saves from off the green.

