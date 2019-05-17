Brooks Koepka watches his putt drop for birdie on the ninth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the PGA Championship:

HOLE: 15.

YARDAGE: 477.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.33.

RANK: T1.

KEY FACT: Despite the 15th being tied with the 3rd as the toughest hole in Round 2, leader Brooks Koepka used a 9-iron to reach the green and birdie it. Koepka followed his opening 63, a course record at Bethpage Black, with a 65. Koepka shattered the 36-hole record in all four majors at 128.

