FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the PGA Championship:
HOLE: 15.
YARDAGE: 477.
PAR: 4.
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.33.
RANK: T1.
KEY FACT: Despite the 15th being tied with the 3rd as the toughest hole in Round 2, leader Brooks Koepka used a 9-iron to reach the green and birdie it. Koepka followed his opening 63, a course record at Bethpage Black, with a 65. Koepka shattered the 36-hole record in all four majors at 128.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.