PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach:

Hole: 14

Par: 5

Yards: 589

Stroke Average: 5.177

Ranking: 5

After gouging out of the rough on his second and third shots, leader Gary Woodland made a 42-foot putt to save par and, for the second time in three holes, avoid a two-shot swing against second-place Justin Rose, who made birdie. Rose was the only player among the top eight to make birdie or better on the par 5.

