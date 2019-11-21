Kim, already a two-time winner on the LPGA this year, was bogey-free on a pleasant, breezy Tiburon Golf Club.
Nelly Korda ran off three straight birdies on the front nine and really poured it on late, playing her final three holes in 4 under. That put Korda, at No. 3 the highest-ranked American in women’s golf, at 67 with So Yeon Ryu and Georgia Hall.
