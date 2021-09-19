Celine Boutier made a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Ladies European Tour’s Lacoste Ladies Open de France at Golf du Medoc. The French player, a regular on the LPGA Tour, closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 11 under. Kylie Henry of Scotland was a stroke back after a 68. ... Janie Jackson won the rain-shortened Guardian Championship at Prattville, Alabama, for her second career Symetra Tour victory. From Huntsville, Alabama, Jackson shot two 6-under 66s to beat Sierra Brooks and Katelyn Dambaugh by four strokes. ... Yuna Nishimura won the Japan LPGA’s rain-shortened Ladies Tokai Classic, closing with a 9-under 63 for a two-stroke victory. She finished at 10 under for two rounds at Shin Minami Aichi. ... Kim Hyo Joo shot a 6-under 66 for a two-stroke victory in the Korean LPGA’s Sei Ri Pak Invitational at Sejong Silk River Country Club. She finished at 15 under. ... Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe won the ANA Open for his second Japan Golf Tour victory in his last three tournaments. Vincent closed with a 6-under 66 at at Sapporo Golf Club to finish at 18 under. He won the KBC Augusta in late August. Tomoharu Otsuki was three strokes back. ... Alfie Plant of England won a playoff in the Hopps Open de Provence in France for his first European Challenge Tour title. Plant beat Lukas Nemecz and Marcel Schneider with a birdie on the first extra hole. Plant closed with a 5-under 67 to match Nemecz and Schneider at 17 under.