The Asian Tour is set to resume in November, having not played since March 2020 because of the pandemic. The tour has two tournaments scheduled for Thailand and plans two more in Singapore after the Christmas break. ... With seven tournaments left in the year, Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler are the only U.S. Ryder Cup members who have yet to qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. ... Patrick Reed returns to competition this week at the Shiners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, his first event since he was not picked for the Ryder Cup team. ... The European Tour again will finish its season with back-to-back tournaments in Dubai. The AVIV Dubai Championship on Nov. 11-14 precedes the DP World Tour Championship that concludes the Race to Dubai. A year ago, the second Dubai tournament was part of the tour’s plan to stay in areas for two events as part of its strict bubble. This year’s Dubai Championship takes the spot on the schedule vacated by the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.