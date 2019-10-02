LAS VEGAS — Brooks Koepka spent the majority of his short offseason recovering from stem cell treatment on his left knee.

Koepka returns to competition at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, with the No. 1 player in the world giving Las Vegas its strongest field in more than 15 years. His big surprise Wednesday was revealing he had the stem cell treatment on his patella the day after the PGA Tour season ended at the Tour Championship.