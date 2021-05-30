Juvic Pagunsan of the Philippines won the Japan Golf Tour’s Mizuno Open by three strokes, carrying his own clubs for all three rounds and playing with only 11 clubs. He closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 17 under and earn a spot in the British Open. “I am getting older and last two times with 14 clubs were really heavy,” he said. ... French amateur Lucie Malchirand won the Ladies Italian Open in her second Ladies European Tour start, beating Finland’s Ursula Wikstrom and England’s Gabriella Cowley by a stroke at Margara in Piemonte. The 18-year-old Malchirand birdied the final two holes for an even-par 72 and a 7-under total. ... Taiwan’s Min Lee won the Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship for her third career Symetra Tour title. She closed with a 1-under 72 for a one-stroke victory over Savannah Vilaubi and Laetitia Beck. Lee finished at 8-under 211 at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. ... Dutchman Daan Huizing won the Irish Challenge at Portmarnock Links for his third career Challenge Tour title, beating Spain’s Eduard Rousaud on the first extra hole. Huizing closed with a 4-under 67 to match Rousaud at 9 under. ... Minami Katsu won the Japan LPGA’s Resort Trust Ladies by three strokes. She closed with a 1-under 71 to finish at 9 under.