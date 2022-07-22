Korda finishes birdie-eagle, leads Evian during 2nd round

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Nelly Korda hit an approach to 3 feet and made the eagle putt at the last hole to take the clubhouse lead on 11-under par midway through the second round of the Evian Championship on Friday.
Korda said she barely slept ahead of a morning start to her second round, which opened with what she described as 10 “stress-free” pars at the picturesque Evian Resort Golf Club.
And the Olympic champion was still even par for the day when she made a birdie putt from 15 feet at No. 14. That set up her grandstand finish: A birdie at No. 17 followed by eagle at the par-5 No. 18 that came after a high fade off her second shot which landed in the middle of the green and nearly rolled into the cup.
“It just turned out perfect,” Korda said after her 4-under 67.
This is Korda’s fifth event since returning to competitive action after more than four months out because of surgery on a blood clot on her arm. She has had three top-10s in that little stretch and looks in good shape to win her second major title, after the Women’s PGA Championship last year.
She was No. 1 in the world when she stopped playing, and now is No. 3.
So, what now for Korda after setting a fierce pace at the fourth major championship of the year?
“A nap,” she said with a smile.
The nearest challenger to Korda after the morning wave was Hyo Joo Kim, who shot 66 and was 8 under — three off the lead.
First-round leader Ayaka Furue shot 72, nine strokes worse than Thursday, and was a further shot back.
