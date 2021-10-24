Ayaka Furue closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Mao Saigo in the Nobuta Group Masters, her second straight victory on the Japan LPGA. ... Luke Brown captured his first Sunshine Tour victory by closing with a 67 for a two-shot victory over Neil Schietekat in the Blair Atholl Championship in South Africa. ... Daniel Hillier closed with a 6-under 65 for a one-shot victory over Marcus Helligkilde in Challenge Costa Brava on the Challenge Tour. ... Paul Claxton made par on the final hole for a 2-under 70 and another par on the 18th to win a playoff over Mark Mielke in the Senior PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club.