“He’s just dedicated and ironman, you know?” said Els, who needs to win this weekend and have Langer finish outside the top 7 to take the season title. “He loves what he does obviously and he does it very well, and he just sticks with what he does and that’s hitting it in the fairways and getting it on the greens and doing what he’s supposed to do. Really, hats off to Bernhard, he’s been an inspiration to a lot of players.”