Langer wins 45th Champions title to tie Irwin's victory mark

“It’s extremely special because we’ve been talking about it for so long, it seems now,” Langer said. “When I first came out here, I thought, `This is never going to happen.’”

Langer finished at 17-under 199 on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course. At 65 years, 5 months, 23 days, the German star extended his record as the oldest winner. He holds the top three spots on the list.

“Just right now, I just feel relieved and grateful and thankful for everybody that’s been on my team and helping me through these years, ” Langer said. “Like we said, for a German kid from a village of 800 people and starting as a caddie to do what I’ve done, it takes a lot of people to do that, not just one.”