Lawrence, Cañizares lead at weather-hit European Masters

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Thriston Lawrence and Alejandro Cañizares stayed in a share of the lead at 13 under on a weather-affected day at the European Masters where neither could complete their second round on Friday.

Lawrence and Cañizares were both shooting 5 under for the day after 14 and 13 holes, respectively, when play ended around 8 p.m. local time in darkness in the Swiss Alps. Neither started their round when play was suspended soon after 1 p.m. for about three hours due to approaching electric storms.