Lawrence, Cañizares share 2-shot lead at European Masters

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Thriston Lawrence and Alejandro Cañizares shot 8-under rounds of 62 to share the lead after the first round of the European Masters in the Swiss Alps on Thursday.

Lawrence chipped in for an eagle at his final hole, the par-5 ninth, after six birdies and no bogeys. He’s seeking a second title on the European tour this season that started back in November when he won the Joburg Open in his native South Africa.