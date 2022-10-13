Lee in 5-way tie for lead at Andalucia Masters in Valderrama

SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Min Woo Lee shot a 5-under 66 at Valderrama to sit in a five-way tie for the lead at the Andalucia Masters on Thursday.
Lee is coming off a third-place finish at the Spanish Open last week and is trying to improve on his runner-up finish to Matt Fitzpatrick at Valderrama last year.
“I love this course,” Lee said. “I love the vibes here so just want to keep it going. I feel good about this course.”
Fitzpatrick, the reigning U.S. Open champion and the highest-ranked player at the Andalucia Masters at No. 10, opened his title defense with a 3-over 74 that included four bogeys and a double bogey.
“It’s just the way the golf course is, you hit in the wrong spot, you don’t have a shot,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’ll need a low one tomorrow to get back in contention, so there will probably be a little less patience and a little more aggressive play to try to make up a score.”
Kjeldsen closed his bogey-free 66 with a birdie at the 18th, while Janewattananond made six birdies and a bogey and Horsey had seven birdies and a double bogey. Angles made six birdies to recover from an early bogey.
Robert MacIntyre and Adrian Otaegui were a shot off the lead in a tie for sixth place.
The Andalucia Masters is the second of three consecutive DP World Tour tournaments in Spain.
