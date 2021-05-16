Lee-Anne Pace won the Investec South African Women’s Open for the fourth time for her 10th Ladies European Tour title. The 40-year-old South African player closed with an even-par 72 for a one-stroke victory over Germany’s Leonie Harm. Pace finished at 2-over 290 at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town. She also won the event in 2014, 2015 and 2017. ... Former Stanford player Casey Danielson won the Symetra Classic at River Run in Davidson, North Carolina, beating Fatima Fernandez Cano with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff. Danielson closed with a 3-under 69 to match Fernandez Cano (73) at 6 under. Danielson moved to fifth on the season money list with her first tour victory. ... Rikuya Hoshino won the Japan Golf Tour’s Asia Pacific Diamong Cup, closing with a 3-under 69 for a four-stroke victory. Set to play in the PGA Championship, he finished at 13-under 275 at Sagamihara in Kanagawa for his fifth career victory. ... Scotland’s Craig Howie won the Challenge Tour’s Range Servant Challenge at Hinton in Malmo, Sweden, finishing with a 6-under 6 for a seven-stroke victory. He had a 22-under 266 total for his first tour title. ... Momoko Osato won a playoff with Shoko Sasaki in the Japan LPGA’s rain-shortened Hoken No Madoguchi Ladies at Fukuoaka.