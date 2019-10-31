Defending champion Xander Schauffele turned a birdie chance into a three-putt bogey late in his round and had to settle for a 66, joining a group that included Adam Scott and Sungjae Im.
Rory McIlroy opened with a 67.
Phil Mickelson, in danger of falling out of the top 50 for the first time in 26 years, shot 71.
