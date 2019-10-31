SHANGHAI — Li Haotong gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about Thursday with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in the HSBC Champions.

Li practically grew up with this World Golf Championship, posing with Phil Mickelson as a junior 10 years ago and threatening to win in 2015 at age 20. He finished his round with an 8-foot par save to lead Victor Perez of France.