LIV Golf team finale set for Doral, PGA Tour goes to Bermuda

Notes: This is the final event of the inaugural LIV Golf season and is only for 12 four-man teams, with each winning team member getting $4 million. ... Dustin Johnson and his 4 Aces are the top seed, followed by the Crushers, Fireballs and Stinger. Those four earned a bye and will start in Saturday’s semifinals. ... The quarterfinals and semifinals will feature two singles and one foursomes match. The final round is medal play with all four scores counting. ... Adrian Otaegui, who won the Andalucia Masters on the European tour, is back in the LIV Golf field for the first time since the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston. Also playing is Hennie DuPlessis, who played the first three events. ... Hideto Tanihara and Shaun Norris are the two players they are replacing. Norris had played all seven events and did not finish in the top 20. He was 55th on the points list. ... This will be the first big event at Trump Doral since a World Golf Championship in 2016.