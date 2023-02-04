Lombard shoots 63, 1 clear at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

The No. 333-ranked Lombard, who is looking to win his first title on the European tour, is 16 under overall after shooting the lowest round of the week — containing nine birdies — at Al Hamra Golf Club.

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates — South African golfer Zander Lombard finished birdie-birdie to shoot a bogey-free round of 9-under 63 and take a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Saturday.

Lombard chipped in from the fringe of the eighth green for his sixth birdie of the round and went out in 30. He rolled in a birdie putt from 21 feet at No. 12, chipped in from 14 yards for birdie at No. 17 and sent his second shot at the par-5 18th to 5 feet, giving him the chance of a closing eagle.