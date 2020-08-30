Harvey never got closer than 2 holes the rest of the way, and Long closed him out when both birdied the 15th.
England now has won the British Amateur three times in the last five years. The victory makes Long exempt for the Masters and U.S. Open next year. The 2019 winner, James Sugrue of Ireland, is playing those two majors this year because they were rescheduled for the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
