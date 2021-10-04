The tour previously lost tournaments in Shanghai and Taiwan.
The LPGA Tour cited “continuing health concerns and significant travel restrictions” caused by the pandemic for the Japan tournament no longer being on its schedule. It was still listed on the Japan LPGA Tour website on Monday night.
The PGA Tour is still going to Japan in three weeks for the Zozo Championship, with commitments from Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, British Open champion Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler.
The LPGA Tour said it expects to have the Toto Japan Classic on next year’s schedule.
