Jin Young Ko leads by 2 after 3rd round at LPGA Singapore

Ko had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 after another weather-delayed day at the Sentosa Golf Club.

SINGAPORE — Jin Young Ko shot a second consecutive 7-under 65 Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Nelly Korda into the final round of the LPGA’s Women’s World Championship.

Korda shot 68 Saturday and was in second place, followed by first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol, who had a 70 and was three behind Ko and in third place, tied with Allisen Corpuz, who also shot 70.