Jin Young Ko wins LPGA Singapore by two strokes

SINGAPORE — Defending champion Jin Young Ko of South Korea has closed with a three-under 69 Sunday to win the LPGA’s Women’s World Championship by two shots.
Starting the final day two strokes behind the South Korean at the Sentosa Golf Club, Korda also shot a 69 to finish with 15-under 273.
Americans Allisen Corpuz (69) and Danielle Kang (68) finished at 14-under, with Japan’s Ayaka Furue (67) in a tie for third place.
No. 1-ranked Lydia Ko shot 74 and was at 5-under, 12 strokes behind in a tie for 31st.
